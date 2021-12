(ONN) – A woman accused of taking advantage of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s has been indicted on a theft charge.

Abigail Weidman, 40, of Toledo allegedly picked up the man from his home saying she wanted to get him out of the house.

She would then take the 85-year-old to a bank to withdraw cash and return him home without any money.

Over several months, more than $30,000 was taken out of the man’s account.