Woman Announces Candidacy For Findlay City Council

A woman has announced her candidacy for Findlay City Council.

Heather Carlin-Kensinger is running for an At-Large seat on City Council.

“Seven generations ago my family founded Findlay. They were instrumental in helping it to grow over the years. I love this town. I want it to continue to be the place my grandfathers envisioned seven generations from now,” Heather wrote in a news release announcing her candidacy which you can read below.

Several other people are running for one of the three At-Large seats on City Council including; Antonia Faisant, Jenny Fall, L. Reed Needles, Randy Otermat, Joshua V. Palmer, and Bradley L. Wagner.

At-Large incumbents Grant Russel, Randy Greeno, and Jeff Wobser did not file to run for an At-Large seat.

Heather Carlin-Kensinger is officially announcing her candidacy for Findlay City Council At-Large, bringing a vision of common sense policies that sets up our community for economic growth. With a legacy dating back to the original pioneers of Findlay, Heather is committed to making Findlay a better place for all its residents now and for generations to come.

Following in the footsteps of her grandfather Mayor William J Carlin and great-great grandfather Mayor William L Carlin, she values the history of Findlay and seeks to create a strong future. She yearns for Findlay to be a safe and attractive community once again for industry, education, entertainment, and family activities. Keeping downtown beautiful, attracting new businesses, and providing new opportunities are key.

“People in the surrounding communities should see Findlay as a destination point. Local businesses should help draw people to us. Growing our economy provides the resources for our citizens to be able to afford the benefits of living in Findlay for them and their children.”

For more information regarding Heather Carlin-Kensinger, please go to www.VoteForHeatherCarlinKensinger.com