Woman Arrested After Stabbing In Findlay

One person was taken to the hospital and another to jail after a stabbing in Findlay.

It happened at 509 Putnam Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police officers arrived on the scene to find a female victim with a stab wound to her torso.

She was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect was identified as Rhonda K. Jones, of Findlay, and she was arrested in the 600 block of West Hardin Street.

Jones was booked at the Hancock County Jail where she’s facing charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.