Woman Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a woman led them on a nearly ten mile pursuit when they responded to investigate a harassment complaint.

Police responded to the 10000 block of Township Road 89 on Tuesday afternoon on the report of a woman swinging a shovel at people in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say Jessica Onan, of Findlay, fled in a vehicle heading westbound on Township Road 89.

Officers pursued Onan southbound on County Road 140 and on other streets.

The pursuit made its way to North Main Street where officers deployed stop sticks and deflated her tires in the area of North Main Street and Bell Avenue.

The pursuit went down other Findlay streets before finally coming to an end in the 2200 block of North Blanchard Street where the woman was taken into custody.

The pursuit spanned 9.8 miles.

Onan was taken to the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of felony fleeing and eluding.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.