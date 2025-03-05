Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

(From the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit)

On 03/05/25 at approx. 0430hrs the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force assisted by the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a narcotic search warrant at 225 Cherry St Findlay, OH 45840.

The search of the residence yielded approximately 96 grams of liquid cocaine, and multiple items indicative of drug trafficking.

As a result of the search the following person was arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:

Porshia Frisbie (34 year old)

225 Cherry St

Findlay, Ohio

Charge: Hancock County Sheriff’s Office warrant for trafficking in drugs (F4)

Additional charges of drug trafficking and possession of drugs are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”