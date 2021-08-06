Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

A woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say she left her dog in a sweltering vehicle for nearly 6 1/2 hours.

The Fostoria Police Division says an officer was called to a parking lot on West Center Street at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon for a dog that had been left inside a vehicle since approximately 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a dog inside of the vehicle with the windows partially down but no one around.

The registration was checked and the owner of the dog was located.

Upon removing the dog from the vehicle it was provided fresh water by staff of Pizza Palace and Fostoria police officers.

Police say a charge of Cruelty to Companion Animals was issued to the owner, April J. Craig, 33, of Eaton, Indiana.

The charge is a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

A copy of the complaint was forwarded to the Seneca County Humane Society.

Fostoria police remind people that leaving any animal inside of a vehicle during the summer months is extremely dangerous and life-threatening.