Woman Cited For Rear-End Crash In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a pregnant woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital as a precaution after rear-ending a vehicle on Tiffin Avenue.

It happened at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Alexandra P. Oliver, 22, of Findlay, was eastbound when she crashed into the back of another eastbound vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

Police say Oliver was not wearing a seat belt and her stomach struck the steering wheel.

Police say Oliver was taken to BVH as a precaution.

She was ticketed for speeding and an assured clear distance ahead violation.