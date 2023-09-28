Woman Facing Drug Trafficking Charges After Findlay Arrest

A drug task force arrested a woman during a narcotics buy/bust operation in Findlay.

Authorities say Stacy M. Cieply, 30, of Toledo, was stopped and arrested in the parking lot of Casey’s on North Main Street in Findlay.

Authorities say the arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a subject bringing down large amounts of methamphetamine from Toledo.

Authorities say Cieply transported meth three times during the drug investigation.

She was booked at the Hancock County Jail on a charge of drug trafficking.

Authorities say additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.