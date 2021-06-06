Woman Facing OVI Charge After Findlay Pursuit

A Findlay woman was arrested after allegedly leading Findlay police on a pursuit.

The Findlay Police Department says they tried to pull over a car being driven by Brianna Karg at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Trenton Avenue.

Police say the 21-year-old Karg refused to stop and led officers on a five-mile pursuit westbound on U.S. 224.

Police say Karg eventually stopped near the intersection with State Route 186.

Police say she was taken into custody for OVI and fleeing and eluding and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center.