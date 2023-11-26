Woman Facing OVI Charge After Leading Police On Pursuit

The Findlay Police Department says a driver was arrested after leading an officer on a short pursuit.

Police say an officer tried to stop a possible drunk driver in the area of Western Avenue and West Main Cross Street on Saturday but the vehicle fled the traffic stop.

The vehicle began traveling 35 to 40 miles per hour down West Main Cross.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop after traveling about 3,500 feet at Interstate 75.

Police said the driver, Kelley Zehender, 59, was arrested for OVI and failure to comply.