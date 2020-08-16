Woman Injured In Crash North Of McComb

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 235 just north of McComb.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Danielle Morris, 39, of McComb, was driving south on State Route 235 at around 6 p.m. Saturday when she went off the east side of the road and struck a telephone box and a tree.

Morris had to be extricated from her Jeep SUV by first responders.

She was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.