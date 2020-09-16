Woman Injured In Crash With Dump Truck

A woman was injured in a crash involving a dump truck east of Findlay.

The crash happened at 12:43 Wednesday afternoon on County Road 7 east of Township Road 248.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Lonyo, 78, of Findlay was going west on County Road 7 in a Mack dump truck loaded with stone when he went off the road at a curve, overcorrected and then his truck started to flip onto its right side going across the roadway.

The dump truck hit an SUV being driven by Nichole M. Bowen, 44, of Forest, in the driver side rear and she went off the road and into a ditch.

The dump truck came to rest across County Road 7 and into the ditch and its load of stone poured onto the road.

Bowen was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital while Lonyo was not transported.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is still under investigation.