Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

A Findlay woman was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital after crashing her car on Wednesday afternoon.

The Findlay Police Department says Shakira Garza, 24, was westbound in the 2200 block of Tiffin Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when she swerved to avoid a stopped car and lost control.

Her car spun around and struck the north curb and a no parking sign.

The police department said Shakira was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS for an arm injury.

She was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.