Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on East Sandusky Street in front of the fairgrounds at around noon on Monday.

Police say Kendyl Bame, 24, of Findlay, was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound and failed to stop in time and rear-ended an SUV that was stopped due to traffic.

The driver of the SUV, Susan Bunn, 62, of Fostoria, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a possible head and neck injury.

Police say Bame was issued a citation.