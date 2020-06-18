Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a woman ran a red light causing an injury crash.

The crash happened at about 9:10 Wednesday night at North Main Street and Trenton Avenue.

Police say Cynthia Adkins, 65, of Findlay, was going south on North Main and entered the intersection against a red light when she was hit by a vehicle that was westbound on Trenton Avenue.

Adkins was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with an apparent neck injury.

Police say she was issued a citation for running the red light.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.