Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a woman was injured in a crash that occurred when she reached for her cell phone.

It happened in the 3000 block of Norcrest Street at 5:19 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say Svannah Durain, 22, of Findlay, was driving north on Norcrest Street when she reached over to get her cell phone from the passenger seat.

While reaching for her phone, her car swerved into the southbound lane and struck an SUV that was legally parked on the side of the street.

Durain was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a possible head injury.

Police say she was issued citations for driving left of center, no operator license and expired registration.

Police say distracted driving was also applied to her citations.