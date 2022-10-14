Woman Injured In Findlay Crash

The Findlay Police Department says a driver was injured in a crash that was caused when she turned in front of a vehicle.

The crash happened at South Main Street and West McPherson Avenue a little before 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Police say Deborah Green, 67, of Findlay was driving her SUV north on South Main Street when she turned westbound onto West McPherson, failing to yield the right of way, and causing a crash with a car that was southbound on South Main Street.

Green was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a possible head and neck injury and a cut to a hand.

Police issued her a citation for failing to yield the right of way.