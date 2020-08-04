Woman Injured In Hancock County Crash

A woman was injured in a crash on State Route 12 between Findlay and Benton Ridge.

The crash happened at about 7:36 p.m. Monday on State Route 12 near Township Road 128 in Liberty Township.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Kaci L. Miller, 26, of Pandora, was driving west when she went off the north side of the road, ran over two mailboxes and crashed into a tree.

Miller was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.