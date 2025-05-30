Woman Killed In Crash On Interstate 75

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Portage Township, Wood County. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 near milepost 178 at 2:42 P.M. on May 29.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned several times. The driver, and sole occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.

The Mercury Mountaineer was operated by Makayla Lee, 24, of Sidney. Ms. Lee was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her safety belt was not in use at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway patrol was assisted on scene by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Mid County EMS, Central Joint Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Wood County Coroner’s Office, and Wright’s Towing.

Motorists are reminded to always wear their safety belt.

The crash remains under investigation.