Woman Killed In Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was killed in a crash in northeast Hancock County.

The sheriff’s office says Angela Powell, 40, of Findlay, was driving east on State Route 613 near Township Road 243 at 6:41 Thursday night when she attempted to pass another eastbound vehicle.

Powell lost control of her minivan, over-corrected and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle she was attempting to pass.

Her vehicle then went off the south side of the road and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the other vehicle was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Washington Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS and Dick’s Towing assisted at the scene.