Woman Life-Flighted From Scene Of Hancock County Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger was life-flighted from the scene of rollover crash across from Riverdale High School.

The sheriff’s office says Darren Wallace, 34, of Kenton, was driving north on State Route 37 at around 7:30 Friday morning when he went into the ditch at the curve in front of the high school.

His SUV hit the Riverdale sign and then went airborne and rolled into a field.

The sheriff’s office says a passenger, Autuam Good, 34, of Kenton, was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the field.

Good was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by medical helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.