Area fire agencies conducted a handful of water rescues on Tuesday as people got stuck on flooded roads.

The Vanlue Fire Department got a woman out of her car that stalled out on a flooded Township Road 208 along the Blanchard River.

Assistant Chief Steve Baum said the woman lives nearby and saw a truck get through and thought she’d be able to as well.

He says anytime you come across high water you need to turn around and find a different route.