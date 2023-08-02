UPDATE – Woman With Dementia Goes Missing

UPDATE – The sheriff’s office says deputies located Mary in a wooded area about 3/4 of a mile from her residence at around 9:30 Wednesday morning. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital. The sheriff’s office thanks all the concerned family, friends and neighbors who helped search for Mary.

ORIGINAL STORY –

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who suffers from dementia has gone missing.

The sheriff’s office responded to a residence at 8609 Township Road 98 on Tuesday night.

Responding deputies learned that 74-year-old Mary Martinez (pictured below) was last seen at 6 p.m. walking eastbound on Township Road 98 wearing a yellow coat.

The area was searched by deputies and a drone but Mary was not located.

Anyone who sees Mary should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424.