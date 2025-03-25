Wonderbooks Now Available At FHCPL

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is excited to announce the addition of Wonderbooks to its collection, offering a unique and engaging way for children to experience reading. Wonderbooks are a revolutionary combination of traditional print books with built-in audio players, designed to foster a love of reading and improve literacy skills.

Wonderbooks make reading an interactive and immersive experience. Each book features a pre-loaded audiobook that children can listen to as they follow along with the text. This multi-sensory approach helps to improve reading comprehension, vocabulary, and pronunciation. With easy-to-use controls, children can independently navigate through the stories, promoting confidence and a sense of accomplishment.

Key Features of Wonderbooks:

Built-in audio player with pre-loaded audiobook

Three modes: Read-Along, Learning, and Sing-Along

Easy-to-use controls for independent reading

Durable and child-friendly design

“We are thrilled to bring Wonderbooks to our community,” said Heather Rhoads, Community Relations Coordinator. “These innovative books provide an accessible and engaging way for children to develop their reading skills. The combination of reading and listening helps to reinforce learning and makes reading a fun and enjoyable activity.”

Wonderbooks offer Three Distinct modes:

Read-Along Mode: Children can listen to the story while following along in the book, enhancing reading comprehension and fluency.

Learning Mode: This mode focuses on educational content, helping children learn new words and concepts.

Sing-Along Mode: Some Wonderbooks are equipped with sing-along mode so children can enjoy singing along to songs related to the book’s theme, making learning fun and interactive.

The library is committed to providing resources that support literacy and lifelong learning for all ages. Wonderbooks are a valuable addition to the children’s collection, offering a unique and effective way to engage young readers.

Visit the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library to explore the Wonderbook collection and discover a new way to experience the joy of reading.