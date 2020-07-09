Wood County Among 12 To Require Masks In Public, per DeWine



Wood County has been added to the list of those requiring masks in public places.

Twelve Ohio counties are now under a mask mandate. Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday said that residents of six more counties will be required to wear face masks while in public starting tomorrow, due to spikes in COVID-19 infections. Health officials reported one-thousand-one-hundred-and-71 new cases within the last 24 hours. Another 15 fatalities were also added to the state’s coronavirus death toll, bringing it to three-thousand-and-six.