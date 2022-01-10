Wood County Deputy Dies After Battling COVID

A Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green has died.

Sergeant Jody Swoap had been hospitalized since December. He passed away on Sunday.

On December 30th law enforcement officers and other first responders from around Wood County held a drive-by parade at the hospital to show support for Swoap as he battled the virus.

Sergeant Jody Swoap was 42 years old.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page, “Rest In Peace, Sergeant Jody Swoap. Your service to our country, to our citizens and the Office of Sheriff in Ohio will never be forgotten.”