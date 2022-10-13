Wood County Sheriff’s Office Victorious In First Responder Photo Challenge

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was one of the winners in the 2022 Light Ohio Blue First Responder Challenge.

The friendly competition among first responder agencies in Ohio ran from September 11 through September 30, with just under 50,000 votes cast.

The timeframe of the contest honors all first responders across our state and the nation who never paused nor faltered on the morning of September 11.

All award winners were recognized on Wednesday, October 12 at Hilliard’s First Responder Park.

