Work On New Findlay Interchange To Begin Impacting Traffic

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting people know that work on the new Interstate 75/County Road 99 interchange on the north end of Findlay will begin soon.

The project is reconstructing the interchange with a Diverging Diamond design and upgrading the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street.

ODOT says traffic impacts will begin on Wednesday, May 29th.

On May 29, the I-75 southbound entrance ramp will close for approximately three days.

On June 3rd, ODOT says Main Street at County Road 99, the north leg of the intersection, will close for approximately five days.

Also on June 3rd, on I-75 the left lane in both directions will close for bridge pier construction.

ODOT construction engineer Dan Niese says they chose a diverging diamond interchange because they move traffic so well.

ODOT says a diverging diamond (DDI) shifts the eastbound and westbound traffic to the other side of the bridge at signalized crossovers which eliminates left turns across traffic and the left-turn traffic signal phase.

The benefit is that all traffic can enter the interstate in a free-flow movement to the ramps. (see video below)

The new interchange is expected to be finished in July of 2026.

Get more details on the project website by clicking here.