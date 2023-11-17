Work To Begin On New I-75/CR99 Interchange In Spring

The Ohio Department of Transportation is expecting to begin construction on the new Interstate 75/County Road 99 interchange on the north end of Findlay in the spring of 2024.

The new interchange will be a Diverging Diamond interchange which shifts the eastbound and westbound traffic to the other side of the bridge at signalized crossovers which eliminates left turns across traffic and the traffic signals for left turns. (design below)

The benefit is that all traffic can enter the interstate in a free flow movement to the ramps which reduces the long start and stop times of trucks at signals.

A successful example of a DDI is located in Perrysburg at I-475 and State Route 25.

Construction Engineer Dan Niese says this is an ambitious project for ODOT District 1.

As Dan said, “funky” is one way to describe a diverging diamond and ODOT has a video below to educate drivers.

Transportation officials say the improvements will combat congestion at the important economic hub while reducing the risk of crashes and making travel in the area easier and safer.

“A DDI will ensure the sustainability of the economic opportunities in this corridor,” said Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade.

“With increased commuter and truck traffic comes the need to take steps to improve the efficient movement of our labor force and goods to and from this area so that we can continue to see prosperity and be ready for future opportunities,” he added.

The project will also include upgrading intersections along County Road 99 between North Main Street and Technology Drive.

“The diverging diamond will be a real game changer for our commercial and industrial community,” said Dan Sheaffer, Director, Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

He says the upgrade will result in an asset that will not only serve Findlay’s legacy companies but will also help attract new businesses.

ODOT explains how to navigate a diverging diamond interchange in the video below.