WorkAdvance Training Program Celebrates Another Graduating Class

(From Raise the Bar Hancock County)

We’re proud to celebrate another graduating class of WorkAdvance, and this one came with a big first:

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝟮𝟳 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀! (Only 13 are required for graduation.)

This dedication means every graduate is eligible to sit for the Certified Manufacturing Associate exam, a nationally recognized credential that opens doors to high-quality manufacturing careers.

Beyond their achievements on paper, this group stood out for their positivity and the way they encouraged each other every step of the way. We couldn’t be more proud.

Congrats, grads! Now it’s time to help each of you land your next good job in Hancock County.

If you’re interested in this free training and certification to help you land you next job, or if you know someone who could benefit, apply now or share to help a friend out.