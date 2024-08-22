Worker Crushed To Death At Jeep Plant

(WTOL-11) – Tragedy at the jeep plant in Toledo as a man lost his life while on the job.

The Toledo Fire Department confirmed with WTOL-11 that a worker at the Jeep assembly plant died after being crushed early Wednesday afternoon.

However, officials have not shared who it was or how it happened.

UAW Local 12 released a statement, saying the entire Local 12 family extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of our brother lost today while on the job.

An employee who spoke with WTOL says they heard it happened while others were on break.