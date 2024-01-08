Worker Preparing To Move Mobile Home Killed In Accident

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, January 8th, 2024, at approximately 11:05am, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Fostoria Police Department and advised that at Hopewell Estates 8702 W. S.R. 18, Fostoria, Seneca County, Ohio, a Toledo company was preparing a Mobile Home for removal tomorrow and the air jacks had failed, and two males were crushed beneath it.

One of the males (37 years of age) appeared to be deceased and the other male (61 years of age) was removed and needs emergency help.

Seneca County Deputies arrived along with Bascom Fire and Bascom EMS and New Riegel Squad.

Toledo Life Flight was contacted and arrived on scene for the second male who had internal injuries.

The Seneca County Coroner’s Office was contacted along with OSHA to come to the scene.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were called out to photograph the scene.

“This tragic accident in our community is horrific for all that had to respond and for the witnesses as well. Our partners in Law Enforcement and Fire and EMS was once again on display during this incident. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased male and the injured male fighting with critical internal injuries. Also, to the deputies, fire and ems that were involved in pulling them out from underneath the mobile trailer,” Sheriff Stevens said.