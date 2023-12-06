Wreaths Across America Day Approaching

Wreaths Across America Day is coming up on Saturday, December 16th at 10 a.m.

During the event wreaths are placed at the graves of Veterans and the volunteer placing the wreath speaks the Veteran’s name aloud.

Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President of Garner Trucking, is coordinator of the Findlay event.

During last year’s Wreaths Across America Day volunteers placed wreaths at the graves of 1,500 Veterans at Maple Grove Cemetery in Findlay, which was an increase of 300 from the previous two years.

300 wreaths were also placed at the graves of Veterans at nearby St. Michael Cemetery.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen Veterans, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH your children the value of freedom.