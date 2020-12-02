Wreaths Across America Day Approaching

Wreaths Across America Day is still happening this year, despite the pandemic.

The Findlay Wreaths Across America event takes place at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President of Garner Trucking and coordinator of the Findlay event, says they’ll place wreaths at even more Veteran’s graves this year.

“We’ll be laying 1,200 wreaths this year and we’re really excited about being able to recognize more of our Veterans this year.”

The last two years, she says they placed wreaths at about 1,000 Veteran’s graves.

Maple Grove is the final resting place for about 5,000 Veterans and she hopes to someday be able to place a wreath at each Veteran’s grave.

She says it couldn’t be done without a lot of support from the community.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen, HONOR those serve, and TEACH those in the community about our veterans sacrifices.

Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 19th.

Sherri says there will be no ceremony this year because of COVID, but they will play Taps at 10 a.m. and then volunteers will start placing the wreaths.

She says they’re still looking for volunteers.

Learn more about the event and how you can help by clicking here.

Video from last year’s event can be seen below.