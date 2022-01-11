Wreaths Across America Pick Up Day Volunteers Needed

In December volunteers placed wreaths at the graves of 1,200 Veterans at Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day, and now volunteers are needed once again to pick up the wreaths.

Wreaths Across America clean up day is on Saturday, January 15th.

The organizer of the local event, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, is inviting volunteers to meet at the cemetery at 9 a.m. to pick up the wreaths.

“If you find yourself with some free time that morning, we could use your help. Thank you!”

National Wreaths Across America Day was held on Saturday, December 18th.

Volunteers headed out to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery and other area cemeteries to place wreaths at Veterans’ graves.

Wreaths were placed at the graves of 1,200 Veterans, and organizer Sherri Garner Brumbaugh says they’re working toward one day being able to recognize each and every one of the 5,000 Veterans who are buried at Maple Grove Cemetery.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen, HONOR those serve, and TEACH those in the community about our veterans sacrifices.

We talked to the organizer of the local event, Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, in the video below from the 2020 event.