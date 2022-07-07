Wreaths Across America ‘Ride To Remember’ Fundraiser

The 7th Annual Wreaths Across America: Ride to Remember will be held on Saturday, July 9th.

The ride will begin at Garner Trucking followed by five additional stops including the final stop at the Findlay AmVets with Dinner and South of Six performing.

All proceeds from the Silent Auction will directly benefit Wreaths Across America: Hancock County.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon.

2 wheels and 4 wheels are welcome to participate.

National Wreaths Across America Day is held in December and volunteers head out to Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery and other area cemeteries to place wreaths at Veterans’ graves.

In December volunteers placed wreaths at the graves of 1,200 Veterans at Findlay’s Maple Grove Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen, HONOR those serve, and TEACH those in the community about our veterans sacrifices.