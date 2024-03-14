WTOL’s Chief Meteorologist Discusses Upcoming Solar Eclipse

WTOL-11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th.

Findlay is within the path of totality and will experience a total solar eclipse of an estimated 3 minutes and 44 seconds beginning at 3:10 p.m.

Vickers says being within full totality is everything.

“Because you’re able to, not only experience the full effects of the eclipse, but you are in a very rare point on earth where the entire surface of the sun is covered by the moon, that gives you an opportunity to view the sun’s corona.”

Vickers says, under ideal conditions, we’ll have some of the longest times to view totality.

The Solar Eclipse Task Force, which is a collaboration of many local entities, has created a website with information about the eclipse.