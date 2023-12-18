WWII Mortar Round Found Alongside Blanchard River

The Findlay Police Department says a person walking along the Blanchard River discovered a WWII mortar round.

The person was walking along the river in the area of River Street and Liberty Street on Sunday morning when they located a suspicious item.

The person advised dispatch that he believed it was a claymore.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined that the item appeared to be a WWII mortar round.

The Allen County Bomb Squad was contacted and responded and determined that it was a 16 pound mortar round that had already been fired.

The bomb squad collected the item for disposal.