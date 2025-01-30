WWII Replica Plane Moved From Mall To Findlay Airport

A neat sight at the Findlay Mall as a WWII replica airplane that had been on display there was moved out of the mall, being pushed past stores like Bath & Body Works as you can see in the picture below.

According to the Hancock Historical Museum, the half-scale model Corsair was built by Edwin W. Kuhn of Hancock County.

Ed was a pilot in both World War II and the Korean War where he flew many different military aircraft, but the Corsair was his favorite.

In 1986, he decided to build a model and completed the 14 year project at the Fostoria Airport in 2000.

After official approval, Kuhn took his inaugural flight in September of 2000.

Ed got about 25 hours flight time in several flights, but the plane proved to be a little difficult to handle, especially on landings.

His last flight resulted in him flipping the plane over on its back.

The plane was damaged, but fortunately, Ed was not.

It took three years to repair the plane.

Kuhn donated the plane to the Hancock Historical Museum in 2005.

It was displayed in the transportation wing of the barn until 2016, when the barn was remodeled to be more of an agricultural exhibit.

The plane was then moved to the Findlay Mall to be on display with the 1940s Buffalo Fire Truck.

The plane was recently moved to the Findlay Airport where it will be on display.

The 1940s Buffalo Fire Truck will be taken back by the Findlay Fire Department but they are as yet unsure what they’ll do with it.

The plane and fire truck had to be removed from the mall as the mall site will be undergoing major changes as the center portion of the mall will be demolished for a big box retailer.