Wyandot County Public Health released its latest Covid case data on Monday. There are 84 current cases in the county. Of those, 26 patients have been vaccinated, 58 have not. Total active case are up 16 from a week ago.

There are currently 2 Wyandot County residents hospitalized with the virus.

The agency continues to offer the Moderna version of the Covid-19 vaccination each Friday from 9am to 4pm at its office on South Sandusky Avenue in Upper Sandusky.