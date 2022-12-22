Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Laid To Rest

A Wyandot County Deputy who was killed in a crash last week was laid to rest on Thursday.

Deputy Daniel J. Kin’s funeral was held at Our Lady of Consolation and burial followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Kin previously served the Carey Police Department and Seneca County before joining the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

He died after being involved in a crash in Pickaway County on December 14th while transporting an inmate.

“Dan was such a positive person with an awesome smile. He will be greatly missed,” the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page.

The Findlay Police Department attended Kin’s funeral and rode in the procession and said their thoughts continue to be with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office as they cope with this loss.