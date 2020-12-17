Wyandot County Turns ‘Red’ On COVID Alert Map

Wyandot County on Thursday switched over to level 3, the red level, for the first time on the state’s COVID-19 Alert Map.

Level 3 means very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.

Wyandot County had been level 2, orange, for a very long time.

With Wyandot moving up to the red level, that means all counties in northwest Ohio are now red.

Only four orange counties remain in the state, and those are in southern Ohio.

One county is at the highest level, purple, and that is Richland County.

Wyandot County tops the list of counties with the highest occurrence of cases based on population.

Wyandot had a case count of 287 from December 2nd through the 15th, giving it a rate of 1,318 cases per 100,000 people.

Wyandot County’s population is 21,772.

Counties in the top 20 on the list below are 9 times to 13 times higher than what the CDC considers high incidence.