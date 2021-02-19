XC Skiing & Snowshoeing At Riverbend Recreation Area

The Hancock Park District has some fun outdoor winter activities for you to enjoy this weekend.

The park district says Raccoon Run Winter Sports Center in Shelter 3 at Riverbend Recreation Area will be open this weekend.

It will be open on February 20th and 21st, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., renting cross country skis and snowshoes.

In the picture above, provided by the Hancock Park District, Beth and Tim Kroetz of Findlay trekked Riverbend Recreation Area by snowshoe on Friday morning.

After trying the sport out on level ground at home, the couple decided to tackle the park’s riverside trails before the snow begins to melt next week.