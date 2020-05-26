Y On The Fly Mobile YMCA Unit To Bring Activities To Kids

The Hancock Leadership Class of 2020 class project is designed to get kids more active by bringing the activities to them.

Y on the Fly is a mobile YMCA unit that will take activities to underserved children and neighborhoods in Findlay and Hancock County.

“This unit will be able to go to neighborhoods and schools and communities and offer services to children who may not traditionally have been able to have those services,” said Erin Schwiebert, who works at Marathon Petroleum and is a member of the leadership class.

She says Hancock Leadership had several different organizations come to them with proposals but the Y on the Fly project really stood out.

“We really felt strongly about the Y on the Fly because we felt like being able to offer services to children who may not have access to those things is incredibly important.”

She says the van will be filled with activities, supplies and snacks, all for free.

“The 2020 Hancock Leadership class and the YMCA believe that every child deserves a healthy, vibrant lifestyle where they can learn and grow in a safe environment.”

She says Y on the Fly will be launching in the middle of June and kids will be able to enjoy the activities while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.