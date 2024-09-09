YMCA Holds Groundbreaking For New Early Learning Center

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

Findlay Family YMCA’s Early Learning Center (ELC) groundbreaking ceremony, held Sept. 9, proved to be an “awwww” inspiring experience, with some of the youngest Child Development Center students turning the first ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt where their new center will be built.

The $10 million, 20,500-square-foot center is expected to open by early fall 2025. It represents the first phase of a transformative two-phase Stronger Together Capital Campaign centered on community partnerships, growth, and enhanced well-being.

At the ceremony, high expectations and excitement were directed toward the future ELC.

CEO Stephanie Parsons told the crowd that the ELC will serve as the ultimate launching pad for the children who will benefit from its many services.

“At our current learning center across the street, we’ve incorporated a program for school-age children called the ‘Heroic Journey,’” Parsons explained. “Using pop culture references and characters like superheroes, these lessons empower students to overcome adversity to become the best people they can be. Qualities such as empathy, resiliency, and creating a healthy personal identity are emphasized. Students are taught how to stand up for themselves, for their values, and for each other. I believe the new ELC will be the superhero for the kids in our community.”

Findlay Family YMCA Board of Directors President Matt Hull characterized the groundbreaking as “a truly exhilarating milestone for the YMCA and for our cherished community. “This new childcare center will be more than just bricks and mortar; it will offer a nurturing, state-of-the-art environment meticulously designed to foster learning, growth, and development. Every corner of this facility will be crafted to provide a safe, engaging, and enriching experience for our youngest members,” he said.

“There is a ‘C’ in YMCA,” noted Irvin Reinhart, principal and president of RCM Architects, the Findlay-based firm that designed the ELC. “We don’t go to too many ceremonies that touch on our most important thing. We’ve done lots and lots of projects that are iconic to Findlay, Ohio. The best part of it is getting to work with leaders and visionaries who truly inspire us and our designs.”

Richard Kirk, CEO of ACI Construction Company, Inc., offered two key promises: “Every person working on this project will know who the client is,” he said, referring to the region’s children; and “I guarantee you this project will be completed on time and within budget.”

“I am so excited for our children,” said Kari Redman, YMCA child development district director. They deserve a safe, exceptional space that offers them more opportunities and accommodation. They truly are deserving and destined for greatness.”

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn noted that “accessible, affordable and high-quality childcare” is the city’s top priority. “We’re raising perhaps the next mayor or perhaps the next president of the United States,” she pointed out, and added she is looking forward to seeing the “ripple effects” of the ELC on the community. “The work is certainly not done. This is just the beginning,” she said.

Ohio Rep. Jon Cross, who has championed education and government funding for it throughout his years of elected office, said “Findlay is a first-class community, and it is deserving of a first-class YMCA. I wish you nothing but great success.”

Brian Treece, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, said “the YMCA Early Learning Center is an example of the power of partnerships. Public, private, and philanthropic dollars all coming together to support a project that will have a profound impact on our community for generations.”

To follow ELC construction progress and to give to the Stronger Together Capital Campaign, visit the Y’s website at www.findlayymca.org and go to the “Capital Campaign” tab.