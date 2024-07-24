YMCA Youth Triathlon Coming Up

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

Swim, run and ride your way to victory! The Findlay Family YMCA will host its annual community Youth Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9-11 a.m. at Riverside Park.

New this year is an All Abilities (AA) Division, providing an empowering opportunity for youth with developmental differences.

With three fun sports – swimming, biking, and running – triathlons offer kids the opportunity to learn and enhance their fitness skills. They also promote the larger goals of developing self-esteem, teamwork, goal setting, self-discipline and friendly competition.

Open to kids ages 6 through 18, this event is USA Triathlon (USAT) certified and appropriate for all skill levels as both an introduction to sport for beginners and a challenge for the serious competitor. Adult volunteers will be present at locations throughout the race to monitor and assist participants if needed.

Boys and girls will compete separately in their age groups. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group. Age groups and distances include:

Ages 6-10: 50-yard swim, 1-mile bike, 1K run.

Ages 11-12: 200-yard swim, 4-mile bike, 2K run.

Ages 13-14: 300-yard swim, 8-mile bike, 3K run.

Ages 15-18: 500-yard swim, 12-mile bike, 5K run.

AA Division ages 8-12: 50-yard swim, 1-mile bike, 1K run.

AA Division ages 13-18: 50-yard swim, 1-mile bike, 2K run.

The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 5. Participants must first register as a member with USAT. Visit their site at https://member.usatriathlon.org/register. The cost for membership is approximately $10. Once you have registered with USAT, make note of your USAT registration number and then register for the triathlon on the YMCA’s website at www.findlayymca.org/register-programs, under “special programs.” The entry fee is $25.

Every athlete will receive a finisher’s medal, a race T-shirt (register by Aug. 3 to guarantee your shirt size), snacks, and plaques for the top three finishers in every age group for boys and girls. Each participant will also be entered in a raffle for some great prizes!

For more information, race routes and registration links, visit www.findlayymca.org/events/2024-youth-triathlon.

To volunteer at this year’s Youth Triathlon, email Sierra Hutton, YMCA development director, at [email protected]; or access the sign-up sheet at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084DA8AB28A6F9C16-findlay#/

Presenting sponsors include Blanchard Valley Health System, ACI, and Automated Logic. Other sponsors include Kreate, Commercial Comfort Systems, Northrich Company, Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Gasser Bush Associates.