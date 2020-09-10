Yost: Ohio State Could Sue Big Ten Over Fall Sports Decision

Ohio’s attorney general has joined the chorus of lawmakers pushing for Big Ten sports seasons to be reinstated this fall.

In fact, Dave Yost says he thinks Ohio State University can sue the Big Ten for tens of millions of dollars in damages if there isn’t football this fall.

The Big Ten continues to evaluate various options, but according to the attorney general’s office, they will recommend a lawsuit if those negotiations fall apart.

Yost told the Columbus Dispatch the Big Ten did not have the legal authority to cancel football this fall.

The Big Ten commissioner has previously said that the decision to postpone fall sports will not be revisited.

Big Ten schools voted 11-3 to postpone the fall sports season.

Ohio Statevoted against postponing fall sports.

(picture below courtesy of Columbus Wired)