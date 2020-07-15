Yost: Ohioans Can Wear Mask And Still Conceal Carry

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohioans with a concealed carry permit can still wear face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yost says his office has been flooded with questions about whether it’s legal to carry a concealed weapon while having your face covered.

He said there has been misinformation spread on social media about the topic.

State law requires those in communities at a level three alert or higher to wear masks in public places.

Hancock County is currently at a level one alert status.