‘You Are Not Alone’ Group Meetings Being Held

(From Hancock County ADAMHS)

Families affected by substance use disorder now have a safe space to gain and give support.

Weekly meetings for community members who have a loved one struggling with substance use are underway in Hancock County

The “You Are Not Alone” group meets, via Zoom, from noon to 1 p.m. each Saturday. No registration is needed.

Participants can join the meetings on their phone or computer at this link: http://tinyurl.com/y3336fym

The meetings, offered through the Hancock County Board of Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services of Hancock County, are being facilitated by Kirsten Powers.

There is no cost to attend. Participants can attend as many meetings as they like.

“Let’s connect and share the wisdom we have gained from unique challenges that only we can understand. We are in this together,” Powers said.

“You will feel relief if you’ve been feeling alone or overwhelmed,” she said.

More information about the You Are Not Alone group is available by calling the ADAMHS office at 419-424-1985.