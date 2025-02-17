Youngsters Invited To Design FHCPL’s New Youth Library Card

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

Calling All Young Artists! Design Our Next Library Card!

Your creativity could be part of library history!

We’re looking for Hancock County artists under 18 to design the new Youth Library Card, and we want YOUR artwork!

Winning design = Our next youth library card!

Submit entries by February 28, 2025

Drop off at the Children’s Desk, Arlington, or the Bookmobile

Pick up an entry form at the library or download it from our website.

The community will vote to choose the winner!